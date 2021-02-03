Alaska bill would protect graves of relocated Native people
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska legislative bill would protect the graves of Native Alaskans forcibly displaced from the Aleutian Islands by adding land to a state park. KTOO-FM reports that the bill would increase the land within Funter Bay State Marine Park near Juneau to include a cemetery holding the graves of 30 to 40 Aleut people who died there during World War II. The U.S. government forcibly moved Indigenous residents of the Pribilof Islands in the Bering Sea about 1,300 miles to the Southeast Alaska area in 1942. The legislative measure would prevent the cemetery property from being sold or developed.