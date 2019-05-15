Alaska borough residents face new heating pollution controls

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Residents of an Alaska borough who burn wood, coal and oil for heat face new air pollution control measures.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Tuesday that the draft rules released by the state Tuesday are expected to result in additional bans on burning wood and coal in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, as well as higher fuel oil and electric bills.

The rules still require the signature of Republican Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer in order to become law.

Passage of the rules will require thousands of area homes to switch to No. 1 fuel oil beginning in July 2020, which will increase costs.

Officials say the regulations proposed in the State Implementation Plan for air quality are intended to combat particulate pollution and required under the federal Clean Air Act.

