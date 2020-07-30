Alaska broadband deal revived by bankrupt company’s purchase
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The purchase of a bankrupt British telecommunications company appears to have revived a project for an Alaska company to deploy satellite broadband service. The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported OneWeb Satellites and Anchorage-based Pacific Dataport Inc. say their agreement remains valid. London-based OneWeb filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March because of the coronavirus. OneWeb and PDI announced a business partnership in January to sell wholesale broadband capacity across Alaska and Hawaii. The U.K. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and investment firm Bharti Global Ltd. have partnered to purchase OneWeb for more than $1 billion.