Alaska Catholic church merger includes new archbishop
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — Officials say the Archdiocese of Anchorage and the Diocese of Juneau have merged to form a restructured Catholic Church administration in Alaska. The Anchorage Daily News reported Pope Francis has merged the organizations and appointed Juneau Bishop Andrew Bellisario as the new archbishop of the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau. The two dioceses were joined previously, but split in 1966 because of a population shift in Alaska. Bellisario has served as Juneau bishop since 2017 and as Anchorage’s apostolic administrator since summer 2019. There are more than 30,000 Catholics in the area overseen by the new archdiocese.