Alaska Catholic official orders sexual misconduct review

Catholic Archbishop Paul Etienne is shown Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at his office in Anchorage, Alaska. Etienne said the Anchorage Archdiocese has ordered an independent review of sexual abuse claims by reviewing the files of priests and others associated with the archdiocese since it was established in 1966. (AP Photo/Rachel D'Oro)

By RACHEL D’ORO

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Catholic archbishop of Alaska’s largest city announced Wednesday he’s ordered an independent review of all sexual misconduct allegations involving priests and others associated with the church.

Archbishop Paul Etienne appointed a three-member commission to review all personnel files since the Archdiocese of Anchorage was established in 1966. The panel also will review sexual misconduct allegations reported to the diocese make sure they were correctly handled.

Etienne says the review was prompted by concerns voiced by parishioners in response a lengthy Pennsylvania grand jury report released in August that listed the names of more than 300 priests and outlined the details of sexual abuse allegations.

The commission will submit names to Etienne for publication of those he says have been credibly accused.