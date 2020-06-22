Alaska child care providers to receive $10.5M in virus funds
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s government has announced child care providers will receive an additional $10.5 million from the state’s portion of federal coronavirus relief funds. The Anchorage Daily News reported state Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum says the department and Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy directed the additional funding to businesses providing child care. The state’s Division of Public Assistance previously announced enough funding would be available to cover revenue losses among providers for March, April and May. But the funds only covered March payments with $6.5 million in federal funds and another $2.6 million in state money.