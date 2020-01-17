Alaska company takes pizza to new heights with air delivery
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska company has taken pizza to new heights by providing airplane deliveries around the state. Alaska Public Media reported Papa Murphy’s in Anchorage flies hundreds of miles to deliver about 150 pizzas each week. Owner Tyler Williams says the shop assembles uncooked pizzas that are flash-frozen for air delivery throughout Alaska. The deliveries began when customers started calling in orders to be dropped off at the airport. The pizzas now travel as far as Prudhoe Bay at the top of the state, which would be a delivery of 855 miles by car.