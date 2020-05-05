Alaska couple rescued from floodwaters by National Guard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A couple stranded in a boat on a flooding river in Southwest Alaska was rescued by National Guard rescue crews. Alaska State Troopers say the pair from Napaimute needed to be rescued by the crews that flew from Anchorage as the Kuskokwim River flooded and they were unable to reach higher ground. John and Seraphine were stranded after ice slabs jammed the river about 7 miles below the village and caused flooding. The pair were hoisted to a National Guard helicopter from 140 feet above the water. The couple was uninjured and flown to Aniak after the rescue.