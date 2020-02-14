Alaska court allows recall group to begin next phase
Elstun W. Lauesen holds a sign encouraging the recall of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy at a rally Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Supreme Court has agreed to allow a group seeking to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy to begin a second signature-gathering phase. The order issued Friday says a lower court judge erred in halting enforcement of a decision that would have allowed the recall effort to proceed. The order directs the state Division of Elections to prepare petition booklets “forthwith.”