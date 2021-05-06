Alaska court system offline after cybersecurity incident
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court says the court system did not receive a ransom demand or any direct message from those involved in a cybersecurity attack last week that resulted in the system disconnecting its online services. The court system said Saturday that it had disconnected online services to remove malware from its servers and that it was working with a cybersecurity company to respond to the incident. Services remained offline Thursday. Chief Justice Joel Bolger says the attack was caught early and that a motive behind the attack was unclear.