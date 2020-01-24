Alaska cruise ship dock permit issued; construction to begin
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a permit for a cruise ship dock in southeast Alaska, but the dock’s opening date is unclear. Ketchikan Daily News reported Thursday that the permit was issued Tuesday for the 1,300-foot cruise ship dock in Ward Cove, about 300 miles south of Juneau. Agency officials say the permit was issued to Power Systems & Supplies. Officials say the project is part of a larger plan to revamp the site of a former pulp mill into a welcoming center, museum and shopping attraction. Partners say months of construction is needed before a project-completion date can be estimated.