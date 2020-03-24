Alaska Democrats cancel in-person primary voting
KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Democratic Party will hold its party-run presidential primary exclusively by mail and is moving back the deadlines for returning and tabulating ballots. The party announced Monday it is canceling in-person voting sites planned for April 4 due to concerns over the coronavirus. But it is extending the deadline to return ballots by mail. Originally, ballots were to be postmarked by Tuesday. The party now says they must be received in Anchorage no later than April 10 to be counted. Results are expected no later than just before midnight on April 11.