Alaska Democrats planning new voting system for primary
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Democratic Party is preparing to debut a new voting system for its upcoming presidential primary. The Anchorage Daily News reported the April 4 primary will use a ranked-choice, vote-by-mail system. The state party’s executive director says Democrats have dropped the caucus system used in 2016. The party has also moved to a mailed ballot after proposing and discarding a plan for smartphone voting. Registered Democrats will be mailed ballots starting March 6 and have until March 24 to return them. The new ranked-choice ballot will also ask voters to list their candidate choices in order of preference.