Dentist who defrauded Medicaid sentenced to 12 years
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska dentist convicted on 46 counts of defrauding the federal Medicaid program has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. KTUU-TV reported 35-year-old Seth Lookhart was also filmed riding a hoverboard during a procedure on a patient who was under anesthesia. Anchorage Superior Court Judge Michael Wolverton found Lookhart guilty in January of pressuring patients to needlessly undergo intravenous sedation to bill Medicaid for the service. Wolverton suspended eight years while handing down Lookhart’s sentence. The state requested that the court order Lookhart to pay more than $2 million in restitution for the Medicaid fraud.