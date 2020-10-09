Alaska Department of Administration may have illegally directed consulting contract
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska state employees say they believe a $5 million government consulting contract was illegal as a result of narrow terms directing the award to a single company. The Anchorage Daily News reported three former officials alleged the Alaska Department of Administration steered an efficiency planning and technology contract to a specific bidder last year. The contract under review was awarded to Alvarez & Marsal, an international firm providing various services. Former Division of General Services contracting and facilities manager Barry Jackson says evidence he found suggests a proposals request had circumstances and restraints that led to a single contractor.