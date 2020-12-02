Alaska Department of Corrections reports 2nd inmate death related to virus
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Corrections says a second inmate serving time at an Alaska prison that has experienced a coronavirus outbreak has died from complications related to COVID-19. The department says the 77-year-old with underlying health issues died Monday after being taken to a Palmer hospital on Nov. 22. The individual had been serving sentences for sexual abuse and release violations. It’s the second death of an inmate related to COVID-19 that has been reported by the department. The first was last month. The department declined to release the names of the individuals, citing privacy concerns. Both were inmates at Goose Creek Correctional Center.