Alaska elections director says state is ready for primary

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska’s elections director says the state is ready for Tuesday’s primary, including having a supply of questioned ballot envelopes.

Josie Bahnke says it’s unclear how many questioned ballots might be voted. But the division has said it expects more.

Bahnke says given the number of new voters and issues in implementing a 2016 voter initiative, officials have worked to ensure precincts have extra questioned ballot envelopes.

The initiative called for the division to register qualified Alaskans to vote when they apply for their Permanent Fund dividend. But some voters’ addresses also were changed to reflect information on their dividend applications.

The division says more than 140,000 opt-out notices were mailed. Those who didn’t respond had their voter registration updated with information from their application or were registered to vote.