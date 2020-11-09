Alaska elections officials prepare for absentee ballot count
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska election officials plan to begin counting more than 155,000 absentee and other ballots Tuesday, a week after Election Day. Some have questioned or criticized the lag, citing a provision of state law that says the counting of reviewed absentee ballots should begin the night of the election. But a spokesperson for the state Department of Law says absentee ballots are not deemed eligible for counting until voter histories have been run to guard against any possible duplicate votes. A spokesperson for the state Division of Elections says the process involves going through precinct registers, which election officials were still receiving Monday.