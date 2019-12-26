Alaska electric utility pairs with Tesla for battery system
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
An Alaska utility says it is working with electric car maker Tesla to install an industrial battery system to quickly release stored power into grids. The Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday that Homer Electric Association announced the contract with California-based Tesla for the utility’s power plant in Soldotna. The electric cooperative wants to replace natural gas-fired power for short periods and cut greenhouse gas emissions. The Tesla components will be installed in a battery energy storage system that should begin operating in fall 2021. An official says the battery system will increase the ability to provide power without disruptions