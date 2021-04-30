Alaska ends COVID-19 disaster status, says state in recovery
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy ended the state’s disaster declaration for COVID-19, saying the state is in a position where the declaration is no longer necessary. He says the systems put into place are fully functional for vaccine distribution, testing and health care capacity. Dunleavy says it’s important to get the state’s economy back on track and get tourists to Alaska this summer. Health commissioner Adam Crum says while COVID-19 is still present in Alaska, the urgent nature of the pandemic has passed in Alaska. He says officials also no longer anticipate the widespread emergency that the state earlier faced in the pandemic.