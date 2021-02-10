Alaska expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations in Alaska to include individuals 50 and older with high-risk medical conditions, pre-kindergarten through grade 12 teachers and childcare workers, and those 50 and older in jobs considered essential who work in close proximity to others. The state health department announced the expansion Wednesday. In late January, a state vaccine official said officials did not expect new eligibility tiers opening in February, citing a focus on vaccinating those 65 and older. Gov. Mike Dunleavy says many Alaskans in that age group who wanted to receive vaccinations have and it’s time to open up the opportunity to more Alaskans.