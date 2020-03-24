Alaska expects to begin running short on Medicaid funding

JUNEAU, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — Alaska is expected to begin running out of money to pay doctors, hospitals and clinics who treat Medicaid patients. The Anchorage Daily News reported effects of the shortfall on health care expected to begin Monday could not be precisely determined. The shortfall is a consequence of last year’s budget cuts and the Legislature’s failure this year to approve a $360 million supplemental budget. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the Legislature cut nearly $170 million from the Medicaid budget last year. The governor has proposed to reverse cuts, but in the meantime the state’s Medicaid accounts have been depleted.