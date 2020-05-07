Alaska faces more summer cruise ship cancellations
FILE - This July 26, 2017 file photo shows the Emerald Princess cruise ship docked in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Three cruise lines say they are canceling sailings to Alaska this summer, citing travel and other restrictions linked to coronavirus concerns. Two of the companies, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, had previously announced sharply reduced plans for voyages to and tours in Alaska. On Wednesday, they said remaining trips they had planned to the state would be canceled. Seabourn says it is suspending through Oct. 13 sailings to Alaska. That extends throughout what is typically the cruise season here. An official with Cruise Lines International Association Alaska says the state currently faces a loss of 479 voyages with a passenger capacity of more than 955,000.