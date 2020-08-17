Alaska ferry cancels trips after passengers test positive
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Officials say travel on an Alaska ferry has been temporarily suspended after the vessel transported passengers who tested positive for coronavirus. The Juneau Empire reported the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced sailings by the M/V Matanuska are suspended until Aug. 21. The transportation department says five passengers who traveled aboard the Matanuska Aug. 10 tested positive for the coronavirus. The ferry’s crew must be tested and are required to receive negative test results before the ship resumes service. The passengers are believed to have been infectious during the sailing from Kake, through Sitka to Juneau.