Alaska fishing boat with 85 infected crew headed to Seward
UNALASKA, Alaska (AP) — Officials say a factory fishing vessel that docked in the Alaska fishing port of Dutch Harbor in the Aleutian Islands has 85 crew members infected with the coronavirus on board. Alaska’s Energy Deck reported The American Triumph was scheduled to sail from the Dutch Harbor community of Unalaska with a planned arrival in Seward Wednesday. The ship will carry crew members who tested positive and medical personnel before transport from Seward to an isolation location in Anchorage. Unalaska city officials say all crew members were restricted to the vessel or isolation locations while the ship was docked.