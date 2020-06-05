Alaska gives arriving travelers the option of virus test
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — Alaska is giving people who travel to the state the option of being tested for COVID-19 rather than having to quarantine for 14 days. The changes take effect Saturday. The Anchorage Daily News reports that Gov. Mike Dunleavy says officials will continue watching case counts in evaluating the policy. The state has had a requirement in place that travelers from out of state, including Alaska residents returning from trips, quarantine for two weeks when they arrive. Under the new plan, the 14-day quarantine remains an option.