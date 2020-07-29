Alaska GOP lawmakers seek to unseat Republican Rep. Eastman
FILE - This April 2, 2012, file photo shows the front entrance of the Alaska state Capitol building in Juneau, Alaska.
(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Several Alaska Republican lawmakers are campaigning against fellow GOP state Rep. David Eastman. They blame him for the failure of Republicans in 2018 to take control of the state’s House of Representatives. The Anchorage Daily News reported members of the House Republican minority campaigned over the weekend in Eastman’s Wasilla district for his GOP primary opponent. The group went door-to-door trying to garner support for challenger Jesse Sumner in the Aug. 18 primary. Eastman defended his positions in the Legislature. He says he has a 100% conservative voting record and consistently opposed the Democratic takeover of the House.