Alaska governor announces new emergency virus declaration
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters about his budget vetoes at the state Capitol in Juneau, Alaska Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced a new COVID-19 state disaster declaration that will take effect on Nov. 16 and last 30 days. Dunleavy announced the updated declaration on Friday. He made the announcement ahead of the scheduled expiration of the emergency declaration that he issued in March. Dunleavy says he took action because of a recent rise in virus cases. Republican Senate President Cathy Giessel says the Legislature could could meet before Nov. 15 to vote on the length of the declaration. Dunleavy had not previously clarified whether he would extend the declaration. That prompted the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association to demand action.