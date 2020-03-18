Alaska governor creating economic team amid virus response
In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo shows Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced that a one-time political rival will help lead a new team tasked with looking at ways to aid the state’s economy amid concerns about the new coronavirus. Former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich, a Democrat, and former Gov. Sean Parnell, a Republican, will lead the so-called Alaska Economic Stabilization Team. Dunleavy defeated Begich in the 2018 gubernatorial race. Dunleavy’s office says former elected officials and economic leaders will also be involved with the team. The state has been bracing for damage to the tourism, fishing and oil sectors.