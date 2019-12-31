Alaska governor establishes committee to oversee BP sale
The Alaska BP headquarters building is shown in Anchorage, Alaska, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. BP announced plans Aug. 27, 2019, to sell its Alaska assets to Hilcorp, and its plan to pull out of Alaska could leave a big hole for nonprofits and other programs that benefited from the oil giant's donations and its employee volunteers. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has established an eight-member oversight committee to monitor the sale of BP assets in Alaska. Alaska’s Energy Desk reported this week that the Republican governor announced that the panel will oversee the $5.6 billion sale to Hilcorp Energy Co. The companies expect to finalize the deal next year. It’ll give Hilcorp a major stake in the Prudhoe Bay oil field and trans-Alaska pipeline. The state’s natural resources commissioner will chair the committee that also will include a Dunleavy policy adviser. Six other seats will be filled by five state commissioners and the Alaska attorney general or their representatives.