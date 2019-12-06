Alaska governor to host holiday open house
People gather outside the governor's mansion for a holiday open house that doubled as an inaugural event for Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and first lady Rose Dunleavy will host the traditional holiday open house at the governor’s mansion in Juneau next week.
The governor’s says more than 15,000 cookies are being prepared, and more than 100 pounds of fudge and chocolate candies will be served.
The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.