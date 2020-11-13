Alaska governor urges action to stem rising COVID-19 cases
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy asked residents to do “everything possible” to help address what he called an escalating crisis of rising COVID-19 cases in a message sent over the state’s emergency alert system Thursday. The Republican says the next three weeks are critical. He says hospitalizations and sick health care workers “are reaching untenable levels.” Officials have expressed concerns with hospital capacity and staffing as all regions of the state have fallen under a high-alert level. That is defined by the state health department as having widespread community transmission with many undetected cases and frequent outbreaks.