Alaska governor’s office restricts travel by state employees
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters about his budget vetoes at the state Capitol in Juneau, Alaska Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has suspended out-of-state travel for state employees. His chief of staff, Ben Stevens, cited a need to control spending amid oil market volatility. Concerns with the new coronavirus have roiled markets along with a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia over oil. Alaska relies on oil revenue and earnings from its oil-wealth fund to help pay for government expenses. Stevens, in a memo dated Monday, said a hiring freeze also will be in effect but would not apply to positions essential for protecting health and safety of Alaskans.