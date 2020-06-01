Alaska has largest one-day increase of new coronavirus cases
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska on Sunday reported 27 new coronavirus cases, the largest one-day increase reported since the start of the pandemic. Cases have spiked since Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy loosened restrictions put into place to guard against the virus’ spread. The state on April 24 began easing restrictions on businesses. Most restrictions on businesses were lifted May 22, though some local governments opened later. Dunleavy said at the time that he expected case numbers would rise and that the state would respond to any spikes or clusters. Sunday’s count was the most single-day cases since 22 were reported April 6. The state now has 460 total cases.