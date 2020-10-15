Alaska high school championships cancelled over virus fears
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The organization that oversees Alaska high school competitions has cancelled state championship events for all fall activities because of concerns over increased coronavirus cases. The Anchorage Daily News reported the cancellations announced Tuesday by the Alaska School Activities Association affects football, swimming, volleyball, gymnastics, riflery, eSports, music and drama, debate and forensics. The organization postponed the start of winter activities until its board can adopt a revised calendar. The decision came after the association’s board of directors met with Alaska health and education officials about rising case counts and the growing need for contact tracing.