Alaska House panel releases draft plan for federal aid money
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Members of the Alaska House have proposed spending about $700 million from a new federal aid package to help nonprofit organizations, local governments and tourism-related organizations. The Anchorage Daily News reports the draft plan, introduced in the House Finance Committee on Friday, differs from a broad outline previously released by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy for using the funds. A federal aid package passed by Congress included $1 billion in economic aid to Alaska. Whatever passes the House would still need to go to the Senate. Senate President Peter Micciche has said senators would prefer to reserve about half of the $1 billion for next year.