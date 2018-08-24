Alaska investigates cause of oil found at old spill site

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska regulators are investigating after an operator discovered crude oil along the trans-Alaska pipeline north of Fairbanks.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. has recovered 10 gallons of crude oil discovered Sunday following an excavation south of Atigun Pass.

Ashley Adamczak, environmental program specialist with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, says the oil could have been overlooked from the 2013 oil release, which occurred at the same site.

Adamczak says inspection crews had expected to find some trace of oil left from the release, but the amount found was more than expected.

Michelle Egan, Alyeska Pipeline spokeswoman, says officials are assessing the site and developing excavation plans to determine the cause of the oil.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com