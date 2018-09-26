Alaska judge targeted after giving no jail time for assault

By DAN JOLING

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Victims’ advocates are targeting an Alaska judge who handed out what they say is a lenient sentence for a sexual attack on a woman.

Justin Schneider originally was charged with kidnapping in an attack in which he choked an Alaska Native woman until she blacked out and masturbated on her face.

In a plea deal with prosecutors last week, Schneider pleaded guilty to a single count of felony assault.

Judge Michael Corey sentenced him to two years in prison with one year suspended.

Because Schneider had already spent a year in home confinement, he stepped out of the courtroom with no more time to serve.

Social worker Elizabeth Williams calls the outcome appalling. She’s organizing an effort to oust Judge Corey when he faces a November vote on whether to keep him on the bench.