Alaska jury trials halted by virus set to resume in March
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The head of Alaska’s judicial system has issued an order to resume a limited number of criminal jury trials after proceedings were halted by the coronavirus pandemic. KTOO-FM reports that Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger issued an order allowing jury trials to be held under specific circumstances beginning March 15. Trials must be approved by the presiding judge in each district. The order directs presiding judges to accept trial requests and make decisions based on public health considerations including COVID-19 case counts and risk levels. Otherwise, criminal jury trials will remain suspended until at least April 19.