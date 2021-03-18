Alaska lawmakers advance bill to increase state’s gas tax
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers have advanced a bill that would double the state’s gas tax, which is currently the lowest in the U.S. The bill passed in the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday. The legislation now heads to the finance committee for review. The bill would double the state’s gas tax to 16 cents per gallon. Alaska’s current rate of 8 cents per gallon has not changed since 1970. Most of the extra revenue would go to highway maintenance. CoastAlaska reports that the bill has wide support among the state’s business and industry groups, which argue that it would help Alaska’s road infrastructure.