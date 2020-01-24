Alaska Legislature to consider veto overrides
FILE - This April 2, 2012, file photo shows the front entrance of the Alaska state Capitol building in Juneau, Alaska.
(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Legislature plans to meet Friday to consider overriding some of the vetoes made by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. House Speaker Bryce Edgmon says there is significant support for the idea but says it remains to be seen if the votes are there to override the vetoes. At least 45 votes among the 60-person Legislature are needed for an override. Edgmon says the items expected to be considered are school bond debt reimbursement and a rejection of $5 million for the state ferry system. The vetoes were announced by Dunleavy last summer, after lawmakers had adjourned.