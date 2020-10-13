Alaska man charged in fatal road rage shooting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say an Alaska man faces murder charges after he fatally shot another driver during a road-rage encounter. The Anchorage Daily News reported Alaska State Troopers say 38-year-old Gavin Christiansen of Palmer was charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection with Sunday’s shooting. Charging documents filed Monday identified the victim as 35-year-old Devin Moorhouse of Anchorage. Authorities say Moorhouse and a juvenile passenger struck Christiansen’s vehicle in a gravel pit. Christiansen pursued and eventually fired multiple rounds into the window of the vehicle, striking Moorhouse in the upper torso and neck multiple times. Records did not list an attorney for Christiansen who could comment on his behalf.