Alaska man charged in the shooting deaths of aunt, 3 cousins
By BRIAN P. D. HANNON Associated Press
An Alaska man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his aunt and three cousins. Malachi Maxon is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in the shootings early Monday morning in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley. Charging documents filed Tuesday in Palmer District Court say two of the cousins he killed were 7 and 10 years old. Maxon was also charged with first-degree attempted murder, theft, vehicle theft, assault and attempted escape. A message seeking comment from the Public Defender Agency in Palmer was not immediately returned.