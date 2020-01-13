Alaska man rescued weeks after remote cabin burned down
In this image made from video released by the Alaska State Troopers, an aerial helicopter view from Jan. 9, 2020, shows a man waving with distress signal "S.O.S." outside Susitna Valley, Alaska. Alaska State Troopers have rescued Tyson Steele, 30, who survived in a makeshift shelter after his remote cabin burned last month. (Alaska State Troopers via AP)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have rescued a man who survived in a makeshift shelter after his remote cabin burned last month. A trooper helicopter crew on Thursday found 30-year-old Tyson Steele and an SOS signal stamped in the snow at his remote homestead 20 miles outside Skwentna. Steele’s family members and friends had not heard from Steele for several weeks and requested that troopers check on his welfare. The trooper helicopter crew spotted Steele waving his arms near his shelter. He said the fire had left him with no way to communicate. He was transported to Anchorage in good health. He said his dog was killed in the fire.