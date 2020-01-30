Alaska man sentenced in 2016 killing of police sergeant
File - This undated file photo released by Fairbanks Police Department shows Anthony George Jenkins-Alexie. Superior Court Judge Michael McConahy on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, sentenced Anthony Jenkins-Alexie, 32, for the shooting death of Sgt. Allen Brandt, an 11-year veteran of the Fairbanks Police Department, Fairbanks television station KTVF reported. (Fairbanks Police Department via AP, File)
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A man convicted of killing a Fairbanks, Alaska, police sergeant in 2016 has been sentenced to 119 years in prison. KTVF reports 32-year-old Anthony Jenkins-Alexie was convicted in April of first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Allen Brandt, an 11-year veteran of the Fairbanks Police Department. Brandt had responded in his patrol car to calls of shots fired and a man yelling in a neighborhood east of downtown Fairbanks. The officer’s dashboard camera recorded Jenkins-Alexie walking toward the car and opening fire with a handgun. Brandt had been expected to recover from multiple gunshot wounds but died during followup surgery.