Alaska man to accept 4-month sentence for killing polar bear
FILE - In this June 15, 2014 file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, a polar bear dries off after taking a swim in the Chukchi Sea in Alaska. (Brian Battaile/U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
An Alaska man has agreed to plead guilty to killing a polar bear without harvesting its meat.
Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Chris Gordon of Kaktovik has reached a plea deal with prosecutors in which he will accept a maximum prison sentence of four months and a $4,500 fine.
The whaling captain is also expected to agree not to hunt marine mammals except bowhead whales for a year.
Authorities say Gordon shot the polar bear in front of his house after it was attracted by butchered whale meat.