Alaska man who tracks down stolen vehicles enters plea deal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska man has agreed to a plea deal that includes a promise to stop chasing after stolen vehicles.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday that 54-year-old Floyd Hall pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment resulting in a 30-day suspended sentence and a $500 fine.

Officials say the terms of Hall’s three-year probation sentence include a pledge to refrain from chasing anyone driving a suspected stolen vehicle.

The newspaper reports that Hall can remain involved with a group calling itself the “A Team” that relies on social media tipoffs to recover stolen automobiles.

Hall engaged in a 19-month court case resulting from an August 2017 charge of reckless driving for what police say was a high-speed chase, but Hall contends only involved following the vehicle.

The prosecuting attorney declined to comment.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Alaska moose-hunter can ‘rev up’ his hovercraft, court rules Alaska game board votes against bear hunting rule changes EPA administrator recuses himself from Pebble Mine decisions Alaska chief justice defends judicial nominating process Suspected impaired driver strikes 2 children on sidewalk Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson begins training exercise
Comments