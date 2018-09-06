Alaska monthly marijuana tax tops $1M for sixth time in 2018

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Monthly marijuana tax revenues have topped $1 million for the fifth straight month and for the sixth time this year.

The state said Wednesday that it had collected nearly $1.4 million in marijuana taxes in July, a new monthly record. That compares to about $1.3 million in June, the previous high.

Cultivation facilities pay the tax, which is imposed when marijuana is sold or transferred from a licensed grow facility to a retail marijuana shop or product manufacturing facility.

The Department of Revenue reported that 107 cultivators paid the tax in July.

