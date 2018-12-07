Alaska Native tribes seek help from human rights commission

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Fifteen tribal nations in southeast Alaska have petitioned an international commission for human rights for help in influencing the Canadian government to take action against six mines in British Columbia.

The Juneau Empire reports the Southeast Alaska Indigenous Transboundary Commission filed the petition Wednesday, seeking support in obtaining relief from mine violations.

The petition sent to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights claims the mines are likely to pollute rivers, threatening fish populations essential to maintaining life in the tribes.

They claim that failing to prevent pollution in Alaska watersheds could constitute a violation of indigenous people’s rights.

The newspaper’s calls to Canada’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources weren’t returned Wednesday.

