Alaska nonprofit group to donate vaccine doses to Juneau
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A nonprofit health organization plans to donate some of the COVID-19 vaccine supplies it receives from the federal Indian Health Services to the City and Borough of Juneau. KTOO Public Media reports that Juneau City Emergency Manager Robert Barr says the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium vaccine donation will be used during the borough’s next mass vaccination clinic on March 12th and 13th. The consortium and the city are partnering to help vaccinate a larger portion of the Juneau area’s eligible population. The consortium says it has maintained sufficient vaccine supplies for its patients, Alaska Native beneficiaries and their families.